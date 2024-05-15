Austin FC to host 2025 MLS All-Star Game

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin FC has been chosen to host the 2025 MLS All-Star Game for the first time in club history.

The date and opponent for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later time.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber made the announcement and was joined by Founder, Majority Owner, and Chief Executive Officer of Austin FC Anthony Precourt, and Austin Mayor Kirk Watson.

"We are thrilled to bring the 2025 MLS All-Star Game to Austin, a market known for its rich cultural and entertainment scene and world-class events," said Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber. "Austin has quickly become one of the top soccer markets in our country, selling out 60 consecutive Austin FC matches and hosting many marquee soccer events the past three years. We look forward to working alongside the entire Austin FC staff and local leaders to deliver an unforgettable and exciting MLS All-Star Week for everyone."

In addition to Austin FC home matches, Q2 Stadium has hosted matches for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will also host matches during this year’s CONMEBOL Copa América.

"When I was mayor the first time, we were becoming a big international city. Austin, Texas, is now a big international city that the rest of the world looks to," Watson said.

"This will be a lot of fun here in July 2025. We look forward to hearing who the opponent is," Precourt said.

"I'm excited. We're ready, and people are going to see what Austin, Texas is about with the All-Star game. We're going to bring our own sauce to it, so it's going to be good," fan Rico Hernandez said.

"I'm excited to see an All-Star game here. Playing soccer and playing all my life, growing up and playing in Austin, it's amazing to see this come to. I would never have thought about being little to having them come here, it gets me emotional," fan Ray Castelo said.

"I think it's going to be pretty cool for the city. I mean, it's a long time coming," fan Andrew Russell said.