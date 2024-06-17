Austin FC ‘focusing on who they have’ during tight schedule, Copa America absences

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Already with a thin roster, missing two major contributors was not an ideal situation for Austin FC in a 2-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Midfielder Dani Pereira and central defender Julio Cascante are training for the Copa America tournament with their respective national teams, Venezuela and Costa Rica, and won’t be available for at least the next three Austin FC matches during the tournament’s group stage. The club had to sign the captain of Austin FC II, Alonso Ramirez, to a short-term agreement to fill out its bench.

Ramirez entered the match in the 86th minute for Jhojan Valencia, and head coach Josh Wolff said he could see more field time as Verde and Black has two more games within the next six days.

“For his first game and first minutes, he did a good job,” Wolff said. “He’ll see some minutes over the next two games. He’s trained with us a number of times.”

The club “needs players right now,” Wolff reiterated Saturday during the postgame press conference. Austin FC has a pair of players on the way, Osman Bukari and Mikkel Desler, but they aren’t available until July 18 when the summer transfer window opens. Austin FC went into the match against the Rapids with 16 field players before Ramirez was called up, and more players from the second team may get a chance to play for the big club soon.

“The guys on the second team get these chances because they perform,” Wolff said. “Alonso has been down there for a couple of years and done well. CJ (Fodrey), likewise, has improved over the past 18 months. The distance from the second team to the first team is still a good ways, but by training and playing with and performing in their space, they give themselves an opportunity.”

Fodrey also appeared in the match against the Rapids, coming on in the 73rd minute for Alex Ring. Fodrey is on Austin’s supplemental roster and plays most of his minutes for Austin FC II.

Wolff said the focus is on who he has available now rather than missing the players on international duty. Playing for your country is the highest honor and he certainly doesn’t fault players for that, and he doesn’t want to disrespect the players who are getting time in their absences.

“The players that aren’t here, aren’t here,” he said. “We know who they are and the value they bring, and we’ve got to go with who we have and take every opportunity we can to maximize points.”

Captain Sebastian Driussi returned for Austin after a groin injury kept him out of the 5-1 loss to Real Salt Lake on June 1. He took two shots, neither on goal, and completed 29 passes. Defender Leo Väisänen was the only player to put a shot on target, a header in the 63rd minute. Austin had nine shots overall to Colorado’s 14.

After the loss, Austin sank two spots in the Western Conference to eighth place with 23 points. Austin takes on LAFC on Wednesday at Q2 Stadium then hits the road to play Minnesota United on June 22.

