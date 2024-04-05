Austin FC finally gets a taste of victory, looking for more at home against San Jose

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Austin FC finally got in the win column last week against Copa Tejas rivals FC Dallas, they’re looking to keep the good times rolling Saturday at Q2 Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The return of star midfielder Sebastian Driussi was critical to Austin’s attacking success against FC Dallas as he provided a nifty assist on Diego Rubio’s go-ahead goal in the 70th minute. Head coach Josh Wolff said the week of practice leading up to the match was intense and featured intrasquad scrimmages that were “combative and competitive.”

“It made decision-making challenging, and I think that’s what I appreciate most about this group,” Wolff said. “This week is the same. There’s guys that are hungry to get in, and especially after a win, it’s tougher to crack the lineup.”

Morale is always up after a win, and especially with how Austin’s season has unfolded so far, the victory over a rival felt a little sweeter. Verde has fought early-season injuries more than most teams, but Wolff feels good about the players in the recovery phase and those who have already returned. The key moving forward is obvious — they have to stay healthy and keep their best players on the field, or at the very least, available.

“We have to stay extremely healthy throughout the year. We have to be measured in our games, near perfect,” Wolff said. “You give yourself a chance every week with that, and we’ve got to be realistic with our group. We want to make the playoffs just like everybody else.”

Having Driussi back in the midfield to direct traffic and facilitate the attack made all the difference last week. Austin outshot Dallas 16-8 (5-4 in shots on target) and completed 87% of their passes to Dallas’ 74%. Austin was a little sloppy with five offside calls, but that means they’re pushing forward and initiating attacks, something they weren’t doing a good job of previously.

Another key piece moving forward will be integrating new defender Brenden Hines-Ike into the lineup. He started and played all 90 minutes against Dallas in central defense alongside Julio Cascante and Wolff said the film room has been a large part of getting him caught up after his late signing.

“He’s a pro,” Wolff said. “He’s been part of all the sessions now and he has a calmness and competency with the ball.”

Hines-Ike said the style of Austin’s defense “fits what he’s done most of his career.”

“When I got my chance to put my stamp on the game, whatever I can do, I do my best to do that,” he said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised that I’ve been able to get in as quickly as I have, but I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

After a couple of games got away from them earlier in the season, being able to finish the job last week is reassurance that what they’re doing on the training ground has them headed in the right direction. It’s also just a great feeling to win.

“We should have had one or two earlier already, and we’ve talked about it enough that it’s good to get it off our belts,” Hines-Ike said. “Hopefully now we can get it going.”

The match against San Jose is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Quakes will have to dip into their bench after a 2-1 loss to Houston ended in a pair of red cards to Preston Judd and Jackson Yueill, so they’ll miss the match.

