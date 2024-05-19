Austin FC fans unveil tifo to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month

Austin FC fans unveiled a tifo honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month during Saturday’s game at Q2 Stadium vs. Kansas City.

The Austin FC supporters’ section unveiled a dragon-themed tifo in honor of May being Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month during Saturday’s game at Q2 Stadium vs. Kansas City.

2024 is also the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac related to the Chinese calendar.

The dragon appeared blocking a soccer ball with one of its claws engulfed by the words, “Protect the Legend,” in reference to fans’ desire for Austin FC to win the home match and not allow goals.

