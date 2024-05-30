Austin FC falls to Portland Timbers to snap five-game home winning streak

May 29, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC forward Gyasi Zardes (9) battles Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara (21) for the ball in the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC’s home winning streak is no more.

The Verde & Black fell 2-0 to Portland on Wednesday at Q2 Stadium, ending a streak of five consecutive wins on their own field. It marks the first home loss since a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota in the season opener on Feb. 24.

Evander’s perfectly placed free kick from 25 yards out in first-half stoppage time and Jonathan Rodriguez’s penalty following a foul by Austin FC defender Brendan HInes-Ike in the box accounted for the visitors’ scoring.

Here are some thoughts on the match as Austin FC (6-5-5, 23 points) has arguably its toughest turnaround of the season when it travels to Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Quality first half not taken advantage of

Austin FC players and coach Josh Wolff lamented after the match what they considered a missed chance to pick up points.

The Verde & Black had more than 62% of possession, outshot Portland 15-8 and had a better expected goals stat but ended with nothing to show for it.

Wolff noted the team was “sloppy” several times after the game in and around the box and that “too many guys had a poor night” when it came to finishing scoring opportunities.

What the Verde & Black really failed to take advantage of was a first half they completely controlled. They produced multiple scoring chances — I’ll address the major one below — and entered the break trailing.

Wolff and several players shrugged off how much of a mental toll that could have taken, but it had to be a bit of a punch to the gut to enter the locker room trailing after having that quality of an opening 45 minutes.

Another missed penalty

Sebastián Driussi missed a penalty at home for the second straight match.

While credit can be given to Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia for his block on Driussi’s attempt on May 18, his shot Wednesday in the first half was simply poor and cost the team a chance to take an early lead.

Driussi is far and away Austin FC’s best player, and the club will be in bad shape if the injury that caused him to leave the game in the second half is a serious one. But it should no longer be a foregone conclusion that he takes penalties the rest of the way.

Average second half

The second half was a mediocre one across the board apart from CJ Fodrey providing some energy on the left wing when he subbed into the game.

Midfielder Dani Pereira noted Portland’s defense is tough to break down and Wolff said that his team “lost our structure and positioning.”

Truthfully, Austin FC looked tired at points in the second half. Whether it was the heat or playing on three days rest after traveling back from San Jose on Saturday is up for debate. But the club’s short roster is catching up to it.

Austin FC Man of the match: Leo Väisänen

The center back played a full 90 minutes for the first time this season and seems to be fully recovered from the foot injury he suffered in the season opener. He was solid in the back and made good decisions passing. With a foursome of Väisänen, Hines-Ike, Julio Cascante and Matt Hedges, Austin FC arguably has the top accumulation of center backs in MLS.

Bottom line

As Pereira noted, though the result is a frustrating one, it’s not as if the club is at the bottom of the standings. Sure, Austin FC would have liked to continue its home winning streak, but soccer can be a cruel game.

The most worrisome aspect coming out of the match is Driussi’s injury. It seems doubtful he’ll play Saturday, and the two-week international break that follows looks to be coming at a good time.

Austin FC plays seven times between June 15 and July 18, when it can add players in the summer transfer window. If Driussi has to miss a month or six weeks, an already interesting summer may have just received another layer of intrigue.

May 29, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Alexander Ring (8) plays the ball defense by Portland Timbers midfielder David Ayala (24) in the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin FC falls to Portland Timbers to snap winning streak at Q2 Stadium