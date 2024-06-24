Austin FC’s new defender will bring ‘physical presence’ after EUROs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC continued making roster moves Monday before the July 18 summer transfer window, signing Ukrainian central defender Oleksandr Svatok.

The club announced Svatok will join on a contract good through the 2027 season with a team option for 2028. He won’t be available to play until the transfer window opens, but he’s currently busy playing for Ukraine in the UEFA European Championships. Fans can get an early look at him when Ukraine plays Belgium at 11 a.m., June 26 on FOX.

Svatok comes to Austin via transfer from Ukrainian side SC Dnipro-1. According to the global soccer market website Transfermarkt, Austin FC acquired Svatok for a fee of roughly $1.28 million (€1.2 million). Svatok has played the past four seasons for his hometown team with 109 appearances and has served as captain.

“Oleksandr is a defender who has consistently shown a great deal of leadership during many years with his previous clubs,” Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said. “He will join us off the back of competing in the UEFA European Championship and bring a physical presence to our defensive options.”

He will occupy a senior and international roster designation and joins Osman Bukari and Mikkel Desler as additions who will be available once the summer transfer window begins.

Austin FC picked up a 1-0 win on the road against Minnesota United on June 23 to stay in the playoff picture with 27 points. They’ll face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

