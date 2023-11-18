Austin FC announces Ring to return as it declines contract options on Urruti and others

Oct 7, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Timothy Tillman (11) and Austin FC midfielder Alexander Ring (8) battle for the ball during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Though it announced its first move weeks ago, the offseason kicked into full gear for Austin FC on Friday.

The club announced decisions on contract options for players, most notably declining the options for forwards Maxi Urruti and Will Bruin and defender Adam Lundkvist.

Urruti carried a hefty salary of $700,000 and Bruin just turned 34, so neither move was surprising, but it means El Tree will definitely be acquiring two forwards once MLS free agency begins in December.

Lundkvist had moments through the first half of the season but barely touched the field the final three months.

Midfielder Alex Ring and his $1.7 million salary will return to the club after meeting certain benchmarks this past season which automatically exercised the third year in his contract.

In other notable decisions, Austin FC also declined the options on midfielders Rodney Redes, Sofiane Djeffal and Memo Rodriguez and defender Kipp Keller.

To no one’s surprise, the club exercised the options on defensive midfielder Dani Pereira and goalkeeper Damian Las, two players who could possibly be sold to teams overseas in either of the next two transfer windows.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin FC announces Ring to return, declines Urruti's contract option