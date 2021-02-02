Austin Faoliu, former Oregon Ducks DT, invited to 2021 NFL Draft Combine

Austin Faoliu, former Oregon Ducks DT, invited to 2021 NFL Combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Austin Faoliu has received an invite to the 2021 NFL Draft Combine, the prospect announced Monday afternoon via his Twitter.

Beyond Blessed & Honored to receive an invite to the 2021 NFL Combine. All Glory To God 🙏🏽💯#ScoDucks🦆 — Austin Faoliu (@Faoliu_10) February 2, 2021

He's the second Oregon prospect to be invited to the NFL Draft Combine after cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. announced his invitation Sunday.

However, this year's combine will look a lot different than previous events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On January 18, the NFL announced that there will be no in-person workouts but rather individual workouts will happen during pro days on the players’ respected college campuses.

In addition to the workout and drill portion of the Combine, the interviews and the psychological testing portion will also be conducted virtually.

Here's a breakdown of Austin Faoliu's time as an Oregon Duck.

FRESHMAN YEAR (2017):

Started the first two games of the season and finished with 22 tackles (2.5 for loss) and one sack.

SOPHOMORE YEAR (2018):

According to Pro Football Focus, Faoliu graded out at 90.5 and the Pac-12’s No. 3 defensive lineman. Started in six games and played in 11 games. Recorded 44 tackles and two sacks.

JUNIOR YEAR (2019):

Faoliu was instrumental in Oregon’s defense which ranked No. 9 overall in the nation. The Ducks defense held five opponents to under 100 yards rushing this season. Faoliu recorded 25 tackles, 4.0 for loss and two sacks over the final five games against Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, Utah and Wisconsin.

SENIOR YEAR (2020):

Totaled 21 tackles (13 solo) and 0.5 tackles for loss in seven games played. He had five tackles against Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon.