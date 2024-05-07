Austin falls one game shy of state tournament

May 7—FLORENCE — It was another year of heartbreak on Monday for the Austin Black Bears softball team.

Trying to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2013, the Black Bears once again came up just short, falling to Spain park 5-0 in the final game of the Class 7A North Regional tournament.

"It's tough," Austin head coach Blake Gray said. "We battled, we competed, but sometimes the cards just don't fall your way."

Austin defeated Spain Park 2-0 in the first game of the tournament, but a 6-0 loss to Hewitt-Trussville set up a winner-take-all rematch for the final spot in the Class 7A state tournament.

Unlike in their previous encounter, the Black Bears struggled to find the runs needed to win in the second go-around.

"We just kept hitting it straight at them," Gray said. "We hit the ball probably the hardest we had all day, but it was always straight to them."

Arden Breedlove, Callie Lang and K Mason all had a hit. Abby Lindsey took the loss in the circle, allowing seven hits and five runs, while striking out eight batters.

Austin finishes its season with a 38-18-1 record. Along the way the Black Bears won their third straight Morgan County tournament and won the Class 7A, Area 8 championship as well.

"This has probably been the most fun year I've had coaching. It was just such an enjoyable group," Gray said. "We played some competitive games and beat some really good teams. It was a great season."

—

Hewitt-Trussville 6, Austin 0: Austin managed just two hits in a loss to the Class 7A, No. 1 ranked team.

Hewitt-Trussville scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back, going on to clinch a Class 7A state tournament berth.

—

Austin 2, Spain Park 0: Abby Lindsey allowed just one hit and struck out six batters in a dominating outing over Spain Park on Monday.

Austin scored a run each in the fourth and fifth innings to seal the win.

Kinsley Higdon had a hit and an RBI, while Callie Lang had an RBI.

— caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2