Austin falls to Hoover again in Sweet 16

Feb. 15—HANCEVILLE — For the second year in a row, Austin faced Hoover in the Northwest Regional Tournament semifinals.

And for the second year in a row, the Black Bears' season ended with a loss to the Buccaneers.

Hoover, No. 3 in Class 7A and the defending state champion, defeated No. 2 Austin 65-49 on Wednesday afternoon at Wallace State Community College.

The loss brought Austin's season to close in the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season.

"This was my second year as head coach, and these guys bought in from the start, which made my job a lot easier," Austin head head coach Desmond Phillips said of his players. "It didn't end the way we wanted, but 27-6 is a great season, and the culture and foundation has been laid for the future."

The Black Bears struggled offensively during the first half, allowing Hoover to build a comfortable lead. Hoover led 11-4 after the first quarter and hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of the second quarter to take a 27-15 advantage into halftime.

"I think a lot of that was us," Phillips said. "The nerves of the game, there was a lot of pressure, and the first quarter we didn't handle it well."

Austin found its rhythm in the second half, but by then the Black Bears were playing catch-up.

After trailing by as many as 17 points, Austin closed the third quarter with a 9-2 run and trimmed Hoover's lead to 46-36. By midway through the fourth period, Austin had cut it to six.

But in a fatal contrast to how they've played the rest of this season, the Black Bears couldn't hit crucial shots down the stretch.

"The tale of Austin in this arena is our struggles shooting the 3-pointer. We were 2 of 16 from 3 today, and it's hard to win games when you shoot like that," Phillips said. "I thought we had a great third quarter and we brought it back, but we couldn't make the shots we needed late.

"We had the lead down to six and had a chance to make it four, and we couldn't capitalize on a big steal. The momentum really flipped on us after that."

Jordan Johnson led Austin with 18 points, while Isaiah Fuller had nine and Caiden Ricks and Isaiah Baker each had seven. Salim London led Hoover with 20 points.

Austin finishes its season at 27-6. The Black Bears have won 66 games the past three seasons, including 47 in two years under Phillips.

"I feel like we set a standard here," said senior Jordan Johnson. "I think there's big things in store for Austin basketball."

