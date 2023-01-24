Austin Ekeler's top plays 2022 season
Watch all of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's top plays from the 2022 NFL season.
Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
Kevin Durant is at least two weeks away from returning to the Brooklyn Nets, though his right knee is improving enough for him to resume some basketball activities this week. The Nets gave an update Tuesday on Durant's recovery from a sprained ligament in his right knee, saying he was evaluated Monday and was progressing well. The All-Star forward was examined by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery, and Williams said Durant is progressing as expected and can begin running and on-court basketball this week.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally starting to make some moves in their search for a new offensive coordinator
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
What is a high ankle sprain? How is it treated? What are the chances Patrick Mahomes will be in top form with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line?
The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game. Who is going to be calling them?
The Green Bay Packers reportedly will explore ideas of potentially trading Aaron Rodgers exclusively to teams in the AFC and not within the NFC.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs broke his silence Monday after being criticized for abruptly leaving the stadium following a season-ending loss.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
The Eagles are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance, and ahead of the NFC Championship Game one former Cowboy has strong opinions on the Birds. By Adam Hermann
If they choose, the Chiefs could bring him back to their practice squad.
Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that a team is waiting to see how things go and could swoop in once their "ducks are in a row."
Saquon Barkley reportedly wants to be paid like Christian McCaffrey as the top running back in the 2023 free agent market.
Before 49ers tight end George Kittle could make his juggling grab against the Dallas Cowboys, his coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit anxious about the play call.
Brock Purdys PFF grades show poise against his toughest opponent to date.
NBC Sports' Peter King expects the Green Bay Packers would want "at least" two first-round picks if they decide to trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason.