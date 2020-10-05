Austin Ekeler's Setback









Austin Ekeler entered 2020 having exceeded 15 carries in a game twice. He then cleared that number in both Weeks 1 and 2, reaching 20 touches each of the Chargers’ first three games. He was answering the questions about his ability to handle bigger workloads and become the “1A” back when his leg gave out on the sort of injury that could happen on any touch for any player.

Now labeled with both hamstring and knee ailments, Ekeler will miss “multiple weeks,” almost certainly getting stashed on injured reserve. I.R. costs a minimum of three games. Week 5 will be only the third absence of Ekeler’s four-year career. It’s a devastating loss for an offense that’s used to them. After being ignored by Tyrod Taylor in Week 1, Ekeler absorbed 15 targets from Justin Herbert across Weeks 2 and 3, turning them into 15 receptions for 139 yards.

Ekeler’s loss coincides with Justin Jackson’s return. A popular summer sleeper, Jackson lost his “1B” competition to fourth-round rookie Joshua Kelley after following up a summer hamstring injury with a Week 1 quad ailment. Jackson returned on Sunday and Kelley has begun the competition anew by losing fumbles in back-to-back games. Kelley has also been hit or miss between the tackles, averaging 3.3 yards per carry as Ekeler managed 5.1. Both have limited NFL paper trails, but explosive Jackson would seem to project as the better pass-catching back.

It’s possible that Jackson merely slides into Ekeler’s vacated role while Kelley continues to grind and tumble as the “1B” back, but the reality is, this backfield will not be a 1-to-1 comparison for Ekeler/Kelley or Melvin Gordon/Ekeler. Kelley is the Week 5 touch favorite, Jackson a no-brainer FAAB spend.

Five Week 4 Storylines

Nick Chubb injures knee as Browns run roughshod over Cowboys. Dealing with a sprained MCL, Chubb — who has looked like the NFL’s best pure runner this season — will be sidelined up to six weeks as he heals on injured reserve. Even with the league’s best No. 2 back in Kareem Hunt ready to seamlessly slide in, it’s a massive loss for an offense built on the run, one that wants to punish teams with a two-back attack like it’s a 1980s Big Eight squad. This will remain a two-man backfield. With that being said, Hunt, who finished as fantasy’s No. 3 overall runner in 2017, immediately vaults into the top-five. It appears third-year UDFA and former AAF star D'Ernest Johnson will get the first crack at No. 2 duties over Dontrell Hilliard, though Hilliard should still catch a few passes. Coach Kevin Stefanski was loving the two-headed monster approach, but he understood how to deploy Dalvin Cook as an every-down alpha. This backfield will split that difference. Add Johnson where he’s available, which at last check was everywhere.

Tom Brady pushes through receiver injuries for five-touchdown day. It was the good with the bad for Brady on Sunday, who put the Bucs in a 14-7 first quarter hole with his fourth pick six in six games before responding by tossing a score to five different pass catchers. It was the first time in his career he had accomplished that feat. The five-TD today was the first in NFL history by a player older than 40 years and 342 days. Brady found each of Mike Evans, Scotty Miller and, yes, Rob Gronkowski for gains of 29-plus yards as he averaged 8.0 yards per attempt. I’m not here to tell you Brady’s arm is in its prime. It is also not in its 2015 Peyton Manning. Brady is playing well enough to both win and support a pair of fantasy WR1s. That is if Chris Godwin and Evans can ever get healthy at the same time. The Bears are tough short-week spot for Week 5 before a trio of enticing fantasy setups in the Packers, Raiders and Giants.

Kenyan Drake struggles in another golden spot. When Drake didn’t go off against the Lions, it was time to worry. Now that’s he gone 13/35/0 vs. the talentless Panthers Defense, it’s time to panic. Failing to provide chunk gains — Drake’s longest rush through four games is 16 — Drake has been a zero in the passing game, drawing five total looks, including one over the past two weeks. Sunday’s dud came as Chase Edmonds provided one less yard from scrimmage (34) on eight fewer touches. This is no longer a pet theory of certain corners of fantasy Twitter. Drake has been bad and Edmonds is coming. Whomever takes the lead in Week 5 will have yet another favorable matchup in the laughingstock Jets.