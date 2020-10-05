Austin Ekeler's Setback

Austin Ekeler entered 2020 having exceeded 15 carries in a game twice. He then cleared that number in both Weeks 1 and 2, reaching 20 touches each of the Chargers’ first three games. He was answering the questions about his ability to handle bigger workloads and become the “1A” back when his leg gave out on the sort of injury that could happen on any touch for any player.
Now labeled with both hamstring and knee ailments, Ekeler will miss “multiple weeks,” almost certainly getting stashed on injured reserve. I.R. costs a minimum of three games. Week 5 will be only the third absence of Ekeler’s four-year career. It’s a devastating loss for an offense that’s used to them. After being ignored by Tyrod Taylor in Week 1, Ekeler absorbed 15 targets from Justin Herbert across Weeks 2 and 3, turning them into 15 receptions for 139 yards.
Ekeler’s loss coincides with Justin Jackson’s return. A popular summer sleeper, Jackson lost his “1B” competition to fourth-round rookie Joshua Kelley after following up a summer hamstring injury with a Week 1 quad ailment. Jackson returned on Sunday and Kelley has begun the competition anew by losing fumbles in back-to-back games. Kelley has also been hit or miss between the tackles, averaging 3.3 yards per carry as Ekeler managed 5.1. Both have limited NFL paper trails, but explosive Jackson would seem to project as the better pass-catching back.
It’s possible that Jackson merely slides into Ekeler’s vacated role while Kelley continues to grind and tumble as the “1B” back, but the reality is, this backfield will not be a 1-to-1 comparison for Ekeler/Kelley or Melvin Gordon/Ekeler. Kelley is the Week 5 touch favorite, Jackson a no-brainer FAAB spend.
Five Week 4 Storylines
Nick Chubb injures knee as Browns run roughshod over Cowboys. Dealing with a sprained MCL, Chubb — who has looked like the NFL’s best pure runner this season — will be sidelined up to six weeks as he heals on injured reserve. Even with the league’s best No. 2 back in Kareem Hunt ready to seamlessly slide in, it’s a massive loss for an offense built on the run, one that wants to punish teams with a two-back attack like it’s a 1980s Big Eight squad. This will remain a two-man backfield. With that being said, Hunt, who finished as fantasy’s No. 3 overall runner in 2017, immediately vaults into the top-five. It appears third-year UDFA and former AAF star D'Ernest Johnson will get the first crack at No. 2 duties over Dontrell Hilliard, though Hilliard should still catch a few passes. Coach Kevin Stefanski was loving the two-headed monster approach, but he understood how to deploy Dalvin Cook as an every-down alpha. This backfield will split that difference. Add Johnson where he’s available, which at last check was everywhere.
Tom Brady pushes through receiver injuries for five-touchdown day. It was the good with the bad for Brady on Sunday, who put the Bucs in a 14-7 first quarter hole with his fourth pick six in six games before responding by tossing a score to five different pass catchers. It was the first time in his career he had accomplished that feat. The five-TD today was the first in NFL history by a player older than 40 years and 342 days. Brady found each of Mike Evans, Scotty Miller and, yes, Rob Gronkowski for gains of 29-plus yards as he averaged 8.0 yards per attempt. I’m not here to tell you Brady’s arm is in its prime. It is also not in its 2015 Peyton Manning. Brady is playing well enough to both win and support a pair of fantasy WR1s. That is if Chris Godwin and Evans can ever get healthy at the same time. The Bears are tough short-week spot for Week 5 before a trio of enticing fantasy setups in the Packers, Raiders and Giants.
Kenyan Drake struggles in another golden spot. When Drake didn’t go off against the Lions, it was time to worry. Now that’s he gone 13/35/0 vs. the talentless Panthers Defense, it’s time to panic. Failing to provide chunk gains — Drake’s longest rush through four games is 16 — Drake has been a zero in the passing game, drawing five total looks, including one over the past two weeks. Sunday’s dud came as Chase Edmonds provided one less yard from scrimmage (34) on eight fewer touches. This is no longer a pet theory of certain corners of fantasy Twitter. Drake has been bad and Edmonds is coming. Whomever takes the lead in Week 5 will have yet another favorable matchup in the laughingstock Jets.
Tee Higgins badly out-produces a fading A.J. Green. Held under 40 yards for the third straight game, Green could only watch as No. 33 overall pick Higgins continued to blow by him on the depth chart. Higgins has now out-targeted Green 16-11 over the past two weeks, out-gaining him 117-39. Green “generated” three yards on five Sunday looks, frighteningly abysmal output for a player who was already one of the league’s least-efficient wideouts on a per-route basis. Perhaps Green is simply still knocking the rust off after a 2019 season and summer 2020 on the shelf, but is that supposed to be a hopeful bullet point? Green, who can no longer seem to stay healthy, was also shaken up once again vs. the Jaguars. The times they are a changin’ in Cincinnati.
CeeDee Lamb continues to emerge for shootout-obsessed Cowboys. At least from a targets perspective, Lamb has become the Cowboys’ clear-cut No. 2 wideout, drawing at least six looks each time out and turning them into at least 5/59 each time out. Sunday, that included a 5/79/2 line, the first score of which went for 43 yards. A civilization-shaker out of the slot, Lamb is going to be flipping real-life games and fantasy matchups over the final three fourths of the season. The Giants are a mouthwatering Week 5 opponent, while the Cardinals and Washington will keep things light in Weeks 6 and 7.
Five More Week 4 Storylines
Joe Mixon explodes for one of the best games by any back in 2020. “What is wrong with Joe Mixon?” we wondered heading into a Sunday where he was 38th in total points amongst running backs in half PPR leagues. I had tried to argue on a few podcasts … not much. Yes, Giovani Bernard’s zombie usage has been annoying, but it was the Bengals’ line more than anything else that had been holding Mixon back. Provided it settled down as Joe Burrow settled in, a back in Mixon who had yet to receive fewer than 19 touches would finally get in gear. I didn’t have 31 handles for 181 yards and three touchdowns in mind, but it got the job done. It is Burrow’s ascendancy that helps the most, as boxes can’t be stacked and the pass must be respected. A true three-down back in an attack that will only continue to get better, Mixon will nevertheless have trouble returning guaranteed RB1 value in tough matchups with the Ravens and Colts over the next two weeks.
For the second straight week, Jonathan Taylor doesn’t get all the pie. When Jonathan Taylor out-touched Nyheim Hines 28-1 in Week 2, it looked like “case closed” on the Colts’ backfield. Instead, Hines has predictably revived while Jordan Wilkins has not so predictably handled nine carries each of the past three games. It’s likely just an effort to keep tread on Taylor’s tires, but the spells have been enough to put a damper on Taylor’s would-be RB1 output two weeks running. Taylor could benefit from an actual competitive game, something that finally appears to be in store for Week 5 against the Browns. The electrifying rookie still belongs in the top 12 at running back.
Antonio Gibson has best game of season in latest WFT loss. First, Gibson put down the J.D. McKissic “threat” on the ground by out-carrying his backfield mate 13-2. Then he finally put his stamp on a game in a big way by snagging four receptions for 82 yards. In between, he found the end zone as a rusher for the third straight game. He nearly notched a second score in the second half. Gibson is far from a finished product. The converted wideout still seems to stop sometimes and wonder: Where exactly am I supposed to carry this ball? But he continues to impress the coaching staff while providing efficient returns on his touches. Regardless of who is under center for Washington, Gibson’s development will remain a top priority. He has a tough Week 5 date with the Rams before matchups to grow on in the Giants, Cowboys, Giants, Lions, Bengals and Cowboys.
Confounding Bucs TE O.J. Howard pops his Achilles’ tendon. One of the biggest teases of the past decade of football, Howard is good for the occasional glorious — if uncovered — score but not much else. In four years, he’s caught more than four passes five times, never notching more than six. Just one of those efforts have come since Bruce Arians took the reins in Tampa. Howard was almost certainly on his way out of town, but his ailment actually increases the odds that he will remain with the Bucs, as his fifth-year team option for 2021 was guaranteed for injury only. Achilles’ tendon issues are a year-long ordeal. No longer a young pup, Howard turns 26 in January. He was a boom/bust prospect who didn’t fully succeed at either.
Justin Herbert shows out in loss to Bucs. Playing with a limited supporting cast behind an ineffective line, Herbert matched blows with Tom Brady, coming within 10 yards of reaching 300 in each of his first three starts. Completing 72 percent of his passes while averaging 8.7 yards per attempt, Herbert hasn’t fully shed his pre-draft reputation for conservatism, but he’s giving people something to talk about. A top-shelf athlete, Herbert has glided around the pocket while displaying his arm strength and surprising poise. Socially distancing himself from Tyrod Taylor — not even Anthony Lynn could turn back now, right? — Herbert’s rookie test drive should end up at 15 games. Like the Bucs, the Saints represent a tough Week 5 test before a cake slate of Jets, Dolphins, Jaguars and Raiders.
Questions
1. Is owner Bill O’Brien ready to tell GM Bill O’Brien to make a tough decision about coach Bill O’Brien?
2. Is the fed interested in taking on toxic asset “NFC East”?
3. So coach Joe Judge, would you say not having a depth chart or saying your players’ names over the offseason had the desired effect?
Early Waiver Look (Players rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)
QB: Teddy Bridgewater (@ATL), Kirk Cousins (@SEA), Justin Herbert (@NO), Ryan Tannehill (vs. BUF), Gardner Minshew (@HOU), Ryan Fitzpatrick (@SF), Derek Carr (@KC)
RB: Chase Edmonds, Justin Jackson, D’Ernest Johnson, Damien Harris, Malcolm Brown, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Gus Edwards, J.J. Taylor
WR: Tee Higgins, Laviska Shenault, Scotty Miller, Hunter Renfrow, Tre’Quan Smith, Zach Pascal, Cedrick Wilson, Darnell Mooney
TE: Logan Thomas, Mo Alie-Cox, Robert Tonyan, Eric Ebron, Drew Sample
DEF: Cardinals, who are 50 percent owned (@NYJ), Dolphins (@SF), Cowboys (vs. NYG)
Stats of the Week
Through four games, a Ravens running back has yet to reach 11 carries. Mark Ingram reached 10 in Week 1, Gus Edwards 10 in Week 2.
Via Adam Levitan: “T.Y. Hilton has zero games over 87 receiving yards since Andrew Luck retired.”
The good Lord Reebs: “The Cowboys have now led for seven total offensive snaps this season, the fewest in the league through four weeks.”
Via ESPN Stats and Info: “The Lions have lost six consecutive games in which they led by 10-plus points, the longest such streak in NFL history.”
Awards Section
Week 4 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Dak Prescott, RB Joe Mixon, RB Dalvin Cook, WR Odell Beckham, WR Amari Cooper, WR D.J. Chark, TE George Kittle
Tweet of the Week, from Gregg Rosenthal: Chargers didn’t even wait till the 4th quarter to blow a 17-point lead.
Quote of the Week, from George Kittle: "It's kind of hard for (the 49ers receivers) to get catches when I have 15, so that might be my fault."
Embarrassment of the Week: Letting the Eagles complete a pass to a wide receiver.
Delusion of the Week: Matt Patricia thinking all the extra work he has created for himself was part of the Lions’ mess when he arrived there.
The Thank God There Are Fans There To See This Award: The Cowboys and Texans.
Most Touching Taysom Hill Tribute: Jalen Hurts.