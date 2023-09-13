Austin Ekeler out of Wednesday practice for Chargers

Austin Ekeler's ankle injury is apparently keeping him sidelined for at least the first practice of the week.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Ekeler was not on the field for the portion of the session open to media.

Head coach Brandon Staley said on Monday that Ekeler is day-to-day, so there is a chance he'll be on the field later in the week.

Nevertheless, the Chargers have signed running back Jaret Patterson to their practice squad. He’s appeared in 20 games for Washington over the last two seasons, rushing for 344 yards. He also has 10 receptions for 73 yards.

Los Angeles will release its injury report later on Wednesday.