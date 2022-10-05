Ekeler's Edge: Austin's 3 TD game, Dameon Pierce hype returns & Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s fantasy league

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports fantasy expert Matt Harmon get together to talk about Austin’s big 3 TD day in a win over the Houston Texans, answer some questions from fans in the Ask Austin segment, talk about the season Clyde Edwards-Helaire is having and what makes Nick Chubb so great, and chat with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his own fantasy football league.

