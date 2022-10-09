Austin Ekeler shakes off grab of his facemask en route to TD
The LA Chargers came into Cleveland averaging less than 65 yards a game rushing. Midway through the third quarter, they have tripled that.
Austin Ekeler had a touchdown receiving and was on his way to the end zone for a rushing score when his facemask was grabbed,
No problem for the Bolts’ back.
He simply shrugs off the grab and finishes the 22-yard TD run that gave the Chargers a 24-21 lead after the PAT.
