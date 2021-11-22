Austin Ekeler shakes and bakes his way to third TD of game for Chargers
It has been the Austin Ekeler Show on Sunday Night Football.
The Los Angeles Chargers’ running back has a hat trick of touchdowns and the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is early in the third quarter.
The one that completed the hat trick was a thing of beauty.
Ekeler took a short pass from Justin Herbert and displayed some moves that left the Steelers’ defense empty-handed.
.@AustinEkeler is SHIFTY. His 3rd TD of the night! #BoltUp
📺: #PITvsLAC on NBC
📱: https://t.co/JnzC2ZIHCv pic.twitter.com/JYh0F6ux6T
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2021
NextGen stats suggest it was an unlikely 6 points for the Bolts’ back.
Justin Herbert & Austin Ekeler (17-yard TD, 20 YAC)
The probability of Ekeler scoring a touchdown from the moment he caught the ball based on the location, speed, and direction of every player on the field?
🔹 TD Probability: 1.5%#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/PtTrP78ivN
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 22, 2021
The earlier scores:
Rock on, @AustinEkeler 🤟🎸 #BoltUp
📺: #PITvsLAC on NBC
📱: https://t.co/JnzC2ZIHCv pic.twitter.com/CmExLSlLHb
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2021
Another touchdown for @AustinEkeler! 🎸 @chargers take a 14-3 lead. #BoltUp
📺: #PITvsLAC on NBC
📱: https://t.co/JnzC2ZIHCv pic.twitter.com/RmWawb5oIC
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2021