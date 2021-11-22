Austin Ekeler shakes and bakes his way to third TD of game for Chargers

Barry Werner
·1 min read

It has been the Austin Ekeler Show on Sunday Night Football.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ running back has a hat trick of touchdowns and the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is early in the third quarter.

The one that completed the hat trick was a thing of beauty.

Ekeler took a short pass from Justin Herbert and displayed some moves that left the Steelers’ defense empty-handed.

NextGen stats suggest it was an unlikely 6 points for the Bolts’ back.

The earlier scores:

