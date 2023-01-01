Austin Ekeler scores pair of touchdowns for Chargers against Rams
Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers were off and running against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Ekeler had 98 yards on 4 carries, including 2 that went for touchdowns in the first half.
The first went for 10 yards while the second was far more powerful, going for 72.
The Chargers led the Rams 14-3 with the Bolts having a home game at SoFi.
