Austin Ekeler says there's a 99 percent chance he plays vs. Cowboys

It sounds like the Chargers' starting running back will return for Week 6.

Via multiple reporters, Austin Ekeler said on Tuesday that there's a 99 percent chance he'll be back for Los Angeles' matchup against Dallas on Monday night.

Ekeler has been sidelined by an ankle injury suffered during the season-opening loss to Miami. In that game, Ekeler had 117 yards rushing with a touchdown, plus four catches for 47 yards.

The Chargers are coming off their Week 5 bye. They will release their first injury report of the week on Thursday.