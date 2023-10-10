Advertisement

Austin Ekeler says there's a 99 percent chance he plays vs. Cowboys

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

It sounds like the Chargers' starting running back will return for Week 6.

Via multiple reporters, Austin Ekeler said on Tuesday that there's a 99 percent chance he'll be back for Los Angeles' matchup against Dallas on Monday night.

Ekeler has been sidelined by an ankle injury suffered during the season-opening loss to Miami. In that game, Ekeler had 117 yards rushing with a touchdown, plus four catches for 47 yards.

The Chargers are coming off their Week 5 bye. They will release their first injury report of the week on Thursday.