Austin Ekeler is ruled out for Chargers game Sunday at Tennessee

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will miss Sunday's game at Tennessee because of a hamstring injury. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers on Saturday downgraded running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) to out for their game Sunday at Tennessee. Joshua Kelley is expected to start in Ekeler's place.

Starting linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) and reserve edge rusher Chris Rumph II (hamstring) also were ruled out.

Star edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring) traveled with the team to Nashville and remains questionable for the game. Backup linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring) is doubtful.

The Chargers also made two elevations from their practice squad: edge rusher Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe.

Read more: Chargers' defense eyes chance for redemption against Titans team on eight-game skid

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.