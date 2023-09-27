Austin Ekeler returns to Chargers practice

The Chargers had some positive news on the injury front as Wednesday's practice began.

Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler was on the field for the portion of practice open to media, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Ekeler has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and did not practice for the last two weeks. But being back on Wednesday is a positive sign for his potential availability against the Raiders in Week 4.

But Derwin James, who suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s win over the Vikings, was not on the field. Tight end Gerald Everett and linebacker Kenneth Murray also were absent, as was linebacker Eric Kendricks — who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

The Chargers’ full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.