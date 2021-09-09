The Chargers’ injury report remained unchanged Thursday.

Running back Austin Ekeler did not practice again because of a hamstring injury.

Ekeler missed six games with a hamstring injury last season. He had 170 touches for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the 10 games he played in 2020.

Justin Jackson is the backup running back, and the Chargers also have Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III at the position.

Defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle) also sat out practice Thursday. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (groin) and fullback Gabe Nabers (knee) remained full participants.

Austin Ekeler remains out of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk