Austin Ekeler remains out of Chargers practice

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler did not play in Week 2 due to an ankle injury.

It's now kept him out for at least one more practice.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Ekeler is not participating in the portion of practice open to media on Wednesday afternoon.

Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. He also had four catches for 47 yards.

Multiple reporters also note that edge rusher Joey Bosa was working on the side with a trainer and edge rusher Khalil Mack was not participating in the session.

The Chargers’ full injury report will be released later on Wednesday and head coach Brandon Staley is set to address the media after practice.