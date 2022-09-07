Ekeler’s Edge: Cameron Jordan, Chargers/Raiders preview & Ask Austin questions

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler are back with another episode of Ekeler’s Edge! This week, the guys chat through some news for the Chargers backfield and the Steelers’ QB position before previewing the Chargers/Raiders game and welcoming New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan to discuss fantasy football punishments and the Saints’ “transition” to a new head coach.

Send your questions to Austin at AskAustin@YahooSports.com.

03:30 Austin’s giveaways

04:30 NEWS / Steelers name Trubisky starting QB

10:50 Ask Austin questions!

12:25 Sony Michel signing with LAC

14:55 Austin’s 2nd favorite / childhood favorite NFL team?

18:00 Austin got tired of being home during COVID

19:10 Austin’s pre-game rituals

21:50 Why does Austin wear #30?

24:55 Mentality while rehabbing an injury

30:05 As the AFC West Turns

30:30 Broncos/Seahawks - Russell Wilson revenge game

32:50 Chargers/Raiders preview

37:45 Cameron Jordan interview

39:00 Why does Cam hate fantasy football?

42:15 New Orleans Saints preview

44:10 Cam’s leadership style

46:10 Saints-Falcons rivalry

