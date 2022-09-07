Ekeler’s Edge: Cameron Jordan, Chargers/Raiders preview & Ask Austin questions
Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler are back with another episode of Ekeler’s Edge! This week, the guys chat through some news for the Chargers backfield and the Steelers’ QB position before previewing the Chargers/Raiders game and welcoming New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan to discuss fantasy football punishments and the Saints’ “transition” to a new head coach.
03:30 Austin’s giveaways
04:30 NEWS / Steelers name Trubisky starting QB
10:50 Ask Austin questions!
12:25 Sony Michel signing with LAC
14:55 Austin’s 2nd favorite / childhood favorite NFL team?
18:00 Austin got tired of being home during COVID
19:10 Austin’s pre-game rituals
21:50 Why does Austin wear #30?
24:55 Mentality while rehabbing an injury
30:05 As the AFC West Turns
30:30 Broncos/Seahawks - Russell Wilson revenge game
32:50 Chargers/Raiders preview
37:45 Cameron Jordan interview
39:00 Why does Cam hate fantasy football?
42:15 New Orleans Saints preview
44:10 Cam’s leadership style
46:10 Saints-Falcons rivalry
