Austin Ekeler picked a creative way to reveal status vs. Patriots

Chargers' Ekeler picked a creative way to reveal status vs. Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Austin Ekeler is playing Sunday against the New England Patriots. Source: Austin Ekeler.

The Chargers running back was listed as questionable for Los Angeles' matchup with the Patriots at SoFi Stadium while battling a hip injury. But rather than wait for the team to update his status, Ekeler took matters into his own hands Saturday night on his Instagram story.

#Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hip) posted on Instagram that he is starting himself in fantasy, despite being listed as questionable. That’s a good source right there. pic.twitter.com/4GkXkL6FMg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2021

If Ekeler is starting himself on his own fantasy football team, you'd best believe he's playing in Week 8. (The Chargers made it official Sunday afternoon by declaring the running back active against the Patriots.)

Ekeler's availability is great news for the Chargers, who feature the fifth-year veteran heavily in both the running and passing games. Ekeler has 356 rushing yards with four touchdowns through six games this season in addition to 27 receptions for 242 yards and three more scores.

Long story short: The Patriots will have their hands full with quarterback Justin Herbert, Ekeler and the Chargers offense on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.