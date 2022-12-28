The Chargers have turned in a practice report on Wednesday, but it is not based on what happened during an actual practice.

It’s an estimation because the Chargers will not be getting on the field a couple of days after beating the Colts in Indianapolis. They’ll presumably get back to work on Thursday before facing the Rams on Sunday.

The Chargers say that running back Austin Ekeler would have been a limited participant due to a knee injury. He ran 18 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-3 win over the Colts.

Safety Derwin James went into the concussion protocol after being evaluated for a head injury following his ejection from the Colts game and would have missed practice Wednesday. James had a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin that also left Dulin in the protocol.

Fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) was also listed as limited. Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (back) and tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were listed as full participants.

Austin Ekeler listed as limited, Derwin James out of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk