After Chargers running back Austin Ekeler put himself in his starting fantasy lineup, there was little doubt he’d play in Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots.

But now it’s official — Ekeler is active for Week Eight.

Ekeler popped up on the injury report on Thursday with the hip issue and didn’t practice for the last two days of the week.

For the Patriots, tight end Jonnu Smith is active after he was questionable with a shoulder injury. And after missing last week’s game, linebacker Dont'a Hightower is active. He was questionable with an ankle injury. Of the 14 players New England listed as questionable, only cornerback Shaun Wade is inactive.

The Chargers’ inactives are fullback Gabe Nabers, quarterback Easton Stick, safety Mark Webb Jr., running back Joshua Kelley ,and offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III.

New England’s inactives are Wade, tight end Devin Asiasi, running back J.J. Taylor, offensive tackle Yasir Durant, outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins, and outside linebacker Brandon King.

Austin Ekeler, Jonnu Smith active for Chargers-Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk