Austin Ekeler’s hip, Derrick Henry’s foot and Fantasy Fact or Fiction | Ekeler’s Edge

Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Expert Liz Loza asks Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler to take us through how he went from missing multiple practices with a hip injury, to playing and producing against the Patriots. We’ll preview the Chargers east coast showdown with the Eagles, who just happen to be rather generous to opposing running backs. Liz and Austin will play a little Fantasy Fact or Fiction with three players that could make or break your team. Finally, Austin will share his take on the devastating foot injury to the NFL’s rushing leader Derrick Henry. What could a possible return to the field this season look like for King Henry? Austin will share his experience returning from a severe hamstring injury a season ago.