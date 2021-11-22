Austin Ekeler helped himself with 4-touchdown game: 'I actually have myself on one of my fantasy teams'

If Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is the reason you're celebrating a fantasy football win this week, you're in good company. Ekeler likely led himself to a fantasy win with his four-touchdown game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Ekeler, who plays fantasy football, revealed he has himself on at least one of his teams. He even knew how many points he scored in that fantasy league.

Austin Ekeler, who had four touchdowns Sunday night: "I actually have myself on one of my fantasy teams, and I think I had 41." — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) November 22, 2021

Ekeler was a force against the Steelers. He finished the contest with 11 carries for 50 yards and two rushing touchdowns and added six catches for 65 yards and two receiving touchdowns. It was the second-biggest fantasy performance of the week, with Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and his five rushing touchdowns leading the way.

Through 10 games, Ekeler has already passed his previous career high in touchdowns in a single season. Ekeler already has 13 scores in 2021. His previous high of 11 came in 16 games during the 2019 season. Ekeler was going near the back end of the first round in most drafts. He's more than lived up to that draft slot after 10 games.

Austin Ekeler enjoys playing fantasy football

Ekeler's interest in fantasy football shouldn't come as a surprise. He has his own fantasy football show with Yahoo Sports. Ekeler and fantasy expert Liz Loza preview the upcoming fantasy slate every week. Ekeler provides analysis of player over/unders and breaks down some of the Chargers' biggest plays from a fantasy perspective.

Ekeler isn't the only NFL player who loves fantasy football. A number of players have their own leagues. Often, those players are extremely biased and try to draft as many current and former teammates as they can.

If they are smart, they'll also make sure to draft themselves. The only thing better than leading your team to a huge win against the Steelers on Sunday night is realizing you also dominated in your fantasy league.