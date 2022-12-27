Austin Ekeler gives Chargers a 7-0 lead

The Chargers and Colts combined for one of the ugliest (and longest) first quarters of the season.

They combined for no points, five first downs, three interceptions, two successful challenges, 89 yards, four punts and a penalty.

The second quarter has started with a long Chargers drive for a touchdown, with Austin Ekeler putting the first points on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Chargers went 70 yards in 13 plays, eating up 7 minutes, 26 seconds.

Justin Herbert is 9-of-12 for 89 yards and an interception.

Ekeler has five carries for 12 yards.

Nick Foles, who is starting for the first time this season, looks like a quarterback who hasn’t played much in two years. He is 8-of-13 for 58 yards and two interceptions. Michael Davis and Derwin James have the picks.

