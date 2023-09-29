Austin Ekeler, Derwin James are doubtful; Joey Bosa is questionable

The Chargers list running back Austin Ekeler as doubtful for Sunday's game. He was limited in Friday's practice with a high-ankle sprain.

The team has its off week in Week 5, so Ekeler will get two more weeks to heal if he doesn't play against the Raiders.

The Chargers rushed for 233 yards on 40 carries in the season opener when they had Ekeler. They have rushed for 91 yards on 36 carries in the two games without him.

The Chargers also list safety Derwin James (hamstring) as doubtful after he missed practice all week. Cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring) has a doubtful designation as well after popping up on the report Thursday.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe) didn’t practice all week and is questionable for Sunday.

The Chargers ruled out center Corey Linsley (illness) and safety JT Woods (illness). Safety Alohi Gilman (heel) is questionable.