Austin Ekeler dealing with ankle injury

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler injured his ankle in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Ekeler is day to day, with his status for Wednesday's practice to be determined. Ekeler was unable to finish Sunday's game, finishing with 20 touches for 164 yards and a touchdown on 41 snaps.

Backup Joshua Kelley played 39 snaps and had 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers chose to make Isaiah Spiller, a 2022 fourth-round pick, a healthy scratch in favor of undrafted rookie free agent Elijah Dotson, who played only one snap.

Ekeler played all 17 games in 2022 and missed only one game in 2021.