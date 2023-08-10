Austin Ekeler comments on the state of running backs in the NFL
Austin Ekeler joins Sports Seriously to discusses the hotly debated topic of compensation for running backs in the NFL.
Austin Ekeler joins Sports Seriously to discusses the hotly debated topic of compensation for running backs in the NFL.
New coordinator Kellen Moore wants to make the Chargers offensive more explosive, and Justin Herbert is the right guy for the job.
Ekeler wants to get rid of the franchise tag, and he's already meeting with other NFL running backs to see how they can help each other out.
Phil Mickelson's gambling habits, and losses, hit staggering levels, according to his former partner in a new book.
Chelsea reportedly triggered the relegation release clause in Adams' contract after Leeds dropped to the second league.
The fourth season of the show was pulled by Netflix, and it will finally see the light of day.
League administrators have spent the last several days seriously examining the possibility of adding Pac-12 schools Stanford and Cal, as well as SMU of the AAC.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
A day after after a visit with the Saints failed to produce a deal, Kareem Hunt is leaving Indianapolis without a contract.
Dan Campbell is a popular man among bettors.
Washington's offense struggled last year. Eric Bieniemy's won the Super Bowl. And why did head coach Ron Rivera feel the need to air this laundry anyway?
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Young has dealt with in-game pressure. Now he has to reckon with organizational pressure, cultural pressure, which is something he never experienced under Nick Saban at Alabama.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Matt Harmon and Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland continue positional preview week by examining the WR position. Let's just say there are some polarizing debates in this podcast.
C.J. Stroud is Houston's new star quarterback, but the franchise hired Ryans for the other side of the ball too.
If this is a playoff preview, we're in for a treat.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.