Ekeler’s Edge: Chargers/Falcons recap, top RBs in fantasy & rushing QBs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler are back for another episode of Ekeler’s Edge, and this one goes all over the place.

The guys start the podcast by talking about the Chargers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons, which was very nearly a loss after a late fumble by Ekeler, and how impressed Austin was by Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson.

With the news that the Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich and replaced him with Jeff Saturday, who wasn’t even on the team’s coaching staff, Austin takes a time to respond and talk about how he would feel if he were in the Colts locker room.

Austin and Matt then go through the list of the top 12 running backs in fantasy football this year, and discuss the wave of young RBs that seem poised to take over the league, before opening up the Ask Austin mailbag and talking about the home crowds at Chargers games, the challenge of defending a rushing QB and much more.

02:55 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

07:30 Disconnect between fantasy production and play on the field

10:25 Cordarrelle Patterson

15:40 Quick MNF Recap

15:55 Colts fire head coach Frank Reich / hire Jeff Saturday

24:50 Top Fantasy RBs

34:35 Ask Austin mailbag

35:00 Dealing with transplants in the home crowd

40:00 Rushing QBs

44:40 Be the best version of yourself

49:10 Can Austin get to the Carolina Panthers?

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts