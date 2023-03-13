Austin Ekeler asks Chargers for permission to talk to other teams about potential trade

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could be on his way out of Southern California.

Ekeler has asked the Chargers for permission to speak to other teams about a potential trade, his agent, Cameron Weiss, told USA TODAY Sports on Monday.

Ekeler and his agent have been trying to negotiate an extension with the Chargers, but those talks haven’t progressed. Ekeler is entering the final year of a four-year, $24.5 million deal that he signed in March 2020. He will make $6.25 million.

The Chargers running back had 204 rushes for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022, while catching caught 107 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns. His 107 catches led all running backs.

Running back Austin Ekeler has been a dynamic presence for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ekeler has been one of the most productive red zone players over the past two seasons. Since 2021, Ekeler leads the NFL with 38 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Ekeler was an undrafted free agent by the Chargers in 2017 out of Western Colorado. He has 811 rushing attempts, 3,727 rushing yards, 389 catches, 3,448 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns from scrimmage in his career.

Losing Ekeler would be a big blow to the Chargers' offense. Ekeler has been a key cog in the passing game and is a reliable threat in the red zone. However, the Chargers are in need of an every-down running back who can run in between the tackles and get short yardage.

If Ekeler’s trade request is granted, the Chargers could select a running back early in this year’s draft. The Chargers have the 21st pick in the first round.

