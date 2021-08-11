Austin Ekeler? AJ Green? 7 spicy fantasy takes on the eve of real preseason action

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Can AJ Green return to elite WR status in Arizona? Can Austin Ekeler lead the running back position in receptions? These are some of the scorching hot questions asked on this Wednesday edition of the Fantasy Forecast.

Matt Harmon is joined by LaQuan Jones to open the podcast on a trio of stories coming out of training camps. What does the Hunter Henry injury mean for Jonnu Smith and the rest of the New England offense? Should we re-evaluate our expectations for the Ravens after rookie WR Rashod Bateman left practice with an apparent soft tissue injury? What should we make out of another week of negative stories coming out of Cincinnati Bengals camp?

In the second half of the show, Matt & LaQuan run through some of the spiciest fantasy takes they can think of, including predictions for Desean Jackson, Corey Davis, Damien Harris and more.

