Austin Ekeler’s 14-yard touchdown gets Chargers on the board
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chargers looked listless on offense to start the game, but they’re back in it before things got out of hand.
Running back Austin Ekeler rushed for a 14-yard touchdown, cutting the Raiders’ lead to 10-7.
Las Vegas was nearly off the field. On third-and-17, Justin Herbert launched a pass well out of bounds on the left side intended for receiver Mike Williams. But cornerback Brandon Facyson was called for illegal contact after he hit Williams around the first-down marker to give the Chargers a free first down.
Los Angeles took advantage of it, marching down the field for what ended up as a 14-play, 75-yard drive. The club missed a third-and-2, but on fourth-and-2 from the Las Vegas 19, Herbert hit Jalen Guyton for a 5-yard gain.
On the next play, Ekeler took a carry to the paint for the score.
Ekeler has five carries for 30 yards and a 14-yard reception so far.
Austin Ekeler’s 14-yard touchdown gets Chargers on the board originally appeared on Pro Football Talk