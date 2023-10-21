Austin dominates another region foe

Oct. 21—It was like deja vu on Austin's football field Friday night.

A week after dismantling James Clemens, the Austin Black Bears turned in another dominant performance, this time against Madison's other school, Bob Jones, in a 49-22 win.

"We played well in all three phases of the game," said Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins.

Just like they did a week ago, the Black Bears started hot, the defense played lights out and Gavin Fuqua scored a lot of touchdowns.

After scoring three touchdowns a week ago, Fuqua topped his performance, rushing for four scores Friday against Bob Jones.

"I'm just trying to get a little better every week," Fuqua said. "We practiced hard this week, and it paid off."

On the game's opening kickoff, Jaxon Potter returned it deep into Bob Jones territory to set up the first of Fuqua's scores. By the end of the first quarter, Austin led 21-0 thanks to a 34-yard score from Fuqua and a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Nathan Taylor.

"That was crucial for us tonight," Perkins said of the team's hot start. "They (Bob Jones) like to ground and pound, so being able to put them behind definitely helped."

At halftime Austin led 28-7 thanks to a 12-yard touchdown pass from JL Davis to Kenneth Joshua.

In the second half, the Black Bears pulled away with Fuqua scoring on runs of 13 and 38 yards. Maddox Mitchell added a scoring run of four yards.

Bob Jones' scores came on a 35-yard pass, a four-yard run and a pick six.

Going into last week, Austin (7-2) needed to win three region games in a row to have a chance at hosting a first-round playoff game. So far they've won two with relative ease.

"I think we're playing our best ball right now," Perkins said.

Austin will travel to Huntsville next week to end the regular season and try to clinch a home playoff game.

"Our mindset right now is just different, We're all focused on our goal," Fuqua said. "Anything can happen."

—caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2