Austin diver wins national AAU championship and will now splash down in Rome

May 31—ROCHESTER — Austin's Alayna Kennedy has had a whirlwind of diving success the past year and her latest big-meet performance is sending her on a trip to Rome.

The 17-year-old Kennedy won the high school Class 1A diving state championship as a junior in the fall of 2023. She is currently competing on both the AAU and USA circuit, and with great success.

Back in April, she qualified for the AAU Red, White and Blue Nationals in Midland, Texas. She competed in that event over the Memorial Day weekend and came home a national champion. Diving in the 16-17 age division, Kennedy took first place in the 1-meter diving event and third place in both the 3-meter and platform categories.

Kennedy, who competes with the Rochester Swim Club, said she had a very poor warm up the morning of the 1-meter competition. She admitted that she and her coach, Jeremiah Jackson, were worried about the event.

"I was talking to J.J. and he was concerned I wasn't even going to get top 10," Kennedy said. "It was really rough. And I was honestly just looking to have fun because it wasn't looking good for me."

But something clicked for Kennedy between her morning warm up and the start of the meet.

"I just really pulled it together," she said.

Kennedy has had a lot of recent success to draw back on, which helps her going into meets.

"I have built up some confidence and I try not to go into meets feeling defeated," she said. "I definitely go in with the mindset that it doesn't really matter how I'm placing, as long as I go out there and try my best. My goal was to get personal bests for this meet."

She accomplished that mission. After nailing her last two dives to take the gold in the 1-meter, she proceeded to take the bronze in both the 3-meter and platform. There were 21 competitors in both of her springboard events and seven in the platform, which is more rare because not many facilities have a platform.

Kennedy only had four practices on the platform heading into the national competition and she must travel to the University of Minnesota or the University of Iowa for a facility.

"Just the fact I did that well, just blew my mind," she said. "I was super happy."

"There was a little bit of shock among other coaches when I told them how much she had been training on the platform," Jackson said. "Some of these other girls have been training for months and months."

Jackson has coached Kennedy for the past three years in club swimming and he is not surprised that she has quickly picked up the nuances of the platform.

"It's kind of her desire," he said. "She wants to do well and she's a competitor. She thrives on competition and wants to compete as much as she can."

Kennedy has gained confidence in the fact that if she performs up to her ability, she has a great chance to put up good dives and record a high finish. She has also increased her degree of difficulty on many dives.

"I'm starting to do a lot bigger dives, and maybe dives I was scared to do during the high school season," she said. "That's why I love club season so much. It's the season that I can start doing big dives and get ready for the high school season. It's really cool."

The 5-foot-8 Kennedy, who has a gymnastics background, does different types of training and dives during th AAU and USA seasson because high school only features 1-meter diving.

Because of her three elite finishes at the AAU National meet, Kennedy will represent the U.S. in Italy from July 20-27 while competing for the Rome Junior Diving Cup.

"It's kind of been a rise to fame," Jackson said. "Every year she just keeps getting exponentially better."

Kennedy had joked with her coach and mother that if she earned a top-three finish at AAU Nationals she would earn a spot at the meet in Rome.

"I don't want to say it wasn't serious, but honestly I wasn't expecting any of this," she said. "Just the fact I qualified? It still blows my mind. But this is real; I'm actually going to compete in Rome. It's crazy."

This will mark Kennedy's first diving competition outside the United States.

She has a goal in all of her big meets of placing in the top 10 in each of the three diving events. The international meet in Rome may be the toughest.

Before traveling to Rome, Kennedy will compete in a USA Zone event in Madison, Wis., at the end of June. If she places in the top 10 in any of the three events, she would qualify for the USA Nationals in West Virginia the week after she returns from Rome.

