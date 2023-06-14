Austin Dillon's No. 3 Dow Chevrolet scheme for Atlanta unveiled

WELCOME, N.C. — On Wednesday morning, Richard Childress Racing unveiled the paint scheme Austin Dillon‘s No. 3 Dow Chevrolet will don at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

An up-close view of the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet to be driven by Austin Dillon, featuring the names of 2,131 veterans.

The camouflage green Chevrolet features the names of 2,131 veterans, including nine RCR employees and 115 family members of employees, while highlighting Dow‘s Military Degree Equivalency program. The MDE program provides an opportunity for individuals with extensive military backgrounds to bring their broad scope of training and education, experience in leadership, and understanding of performing in high-pressure situations into a successful career at Dow, the team said in a press release.

“It‘s cool having a partner like Dow who honors those who have served this country,” Dillon told NASCAR.com. “It‘s special that they put one of their races up for all the veterans. And being in that program for 10 years and seeing it grow and change and morph, I‘m excited to be driving for Dow because of the company they are and their standards.”

Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 champion and 10-year NASCAR Cup Series veteran, helped unveil the vehicle in front of a large group of veterans, including a 102-year-old veteran who served in World War II who Dillon met with Wednesday morning.

Also spotlighted on the rear decklid of the No. 3 Chevrolet is Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization that works closely with Dow.

Dillon will race the special No. 3 Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9 at 7 p.m. ET (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). The North Carolina native sits 28th in points and finished 20th in the spring race at the 1.5-mile speedway.