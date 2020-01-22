Austin Dillon's No. 3 Chevrolet for 2020 Daytona 500 revealed

Richard Childress Racing revealed Wednesday the No. 3 Chevrolet that veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon will pilot in the 62nd annual running of the Daytona 500.

The black, orange, gray and white scheme will function as his primary Bass Pro Shops livery for the ’20 Cup Series season and will be the colors he’s sporting as he attempts to collect his second career victory in the Great American Race (Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Dillon won the 2018 Daytona 500.

And maybe it’s just us, but we see a little ‘Intimidator’ in there.