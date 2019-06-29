Austin Dillon wins Chicagoland pole

Austin Dillon's lap was slower than the pole laps for the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Austin Dillon is going to start first at Chicago.

Dillon posted the fastest lap in qualifying on Saturday, though the lap wasn’t all that fast. His 176.236 mph lap was slower than both the pole speed for the Xfinity Series race earlier in the day and Friday night’s Truck Series race.

It’s the first time in a long time — and quite frankly, maybe ever — that the Cup Series’ fastest qualifier has posted a slower lap on the same track on the same weekend than the pole winners in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series. But this is now the reality that NASCAR is operating in with the higher downforce and lower horsepower on Cup Series cars in 2019.

Kevin Harvick will start second. He’s the only non-Chevy driver in the top five. Daniel Hemric starts third and is followed by Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch. The top eight drivers are all made up of guys who haven’t won a race in 2019. Denny Hamlin in ninth is the first starter of those who have won this season.

Sunday’s race is on NBC Sports Network. It’s the first race on NBC this season and the network will broadcast the rest of the Cup Series schedule.

Starting lineup

1. Austin Dillon

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Daniel Hemric

4. Jimmie Johnson

5. Kurt Busch

6. Clint Bowyer

7. Michael McDowell

8. Alex Bowman

9. Denny Hamlin

10. Ryan Blaney

11. William Byron

12. Brad Keselowki

13. Chase Elliott

14. Kyle Larson

15. Aric Almirola

16. Ryan Newman

17. Kyle Busch

18. Martin Truex Jr.

19. Joey Logano

20. Ty Dillon

21. Erik Jones

22. Matt Tifft

23. Ryan Preece

24. David Ragan

25. Paul Menard

26. Ricky Stenhouse

27. Bubba Wallace

28. Chris Buescher

29. Daniel Suarez

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Corey LaJoie

32. Ross Chastain

33. Bayley Currey

34. Landon Cassill

35. BJ McLeod

36. Quin Houff

37. Josh Bilicki

38. Reed Sorenson

