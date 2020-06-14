Austin Dillon, wife Whitney welcome first son

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon and wife Whitney welcomed their first child, the couple revealed on social media Sunday. The baby’s name is Ace RC Dillon.

Dillon, who drives the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, explained the meaning behind his son’s name after he and Whitney picked it back in February.

“‘RC’ obviously is for my grandfather,” Dillon said. “My logo has always been the Ace of Spades and my grandfather always said ‘ace in the hole.’ So, I was like this is a good time to make my kid the ace in the hole and hopefully he‘s better than me.”

RELATED: Austin Dillon through the years

Married in 2017, the two announced they were expecting late last year in December with a photoshoot at Charlotte Motor Speedway, site of Dillon‘s first career NASCAR Cup Series victory in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600. He has two Cup victories to date with the second coming in the 2018 Daytona 500.

As Dillon mentioned in the post, he still planned to race Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).