Austin Dillon, wife Whitney expecting first child

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon and wife Whitney are expecting their first child, the couple announced Monday morning via Instagram.

Married in December 2017, the two found a creative way to spread the news by using images from a photoshoot at Charlotte Motor Speedway, site of Dillon’s first career NASCAR Cup Series victory in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600.

Congrats to the future Mama and Daddy Dillon.