Austin Dillon undaunted after penalty, focuses on regular-season win

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Austin Dillon rolled into Talladega Superspeedway 60 points lighter after L1-level penalties were issued to his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team earlier in the week. The hit in the NASCAR Cup Series standings hasn’t altered his outlook for the rest of the regular season.

That must-win mission continues for the No. 3 team in Sunday’s GEICO 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 10th race of the Cup Series campaign. Dillon has two top-10 finishes thus far in 2023, but the underwing assembly infraction after last weekend’s race at Martinsville dropped him from 21st to 29th in the points.

Dillon was largely mum about the violation itself Saturday, acknowledging that RCR has opted to take the penalty into the appeals process. But his goal for the Talladega weekend and subsequent races remains the same.

“I would probably would rather make a statement after the appeal process to really get a better grasp on the whole situation,” Dillon said before qualifying 14th for Sunday’s 500-miler. “So, as far as that goes, I’ll probably be waiting till after the appeal to really give you my thoughts on it. But right now, it’s go after another win here at Talladega. … Just race hard this weekend and see what comes of it.”

Part of the penalty included a two-race suspension for crew chief Keith Rodden, a veteran who took over the role for the No. 3 team this season. In his place as interim crew chief this week is Justin Alexander, his predecessor who shifted to RCR’s director of vehicle performance in a move announced last October.

Alexander had been atop the pit box for all four of Dillon’s victories in his Cup Series career, and the 32-year-old driver said he expected him to shift back to his crew chief duties without much of a hitch.

“Justin has been on the competition side of things all year,” Dillon said. “He’s been running our competition meetings at the shop, so he’s very in tune, and him and Keith have had discussion during the week on how our process has been going this year. So I think he’s in a good position to just jump in for the current situation that we’re in and should be fine.”

Dillon qualified for the Cup Series Playoffs last season with a last-ditch victory in the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway last August. That clutch moment filled out the 16-driver postseason grid with 15 winners.

So far this year, seven drivers have won in nine events, suggesting that the window for advancing to the playoffs on the basis of points may already be narrowing.

“I think NASCAR has really kind of made the series into a must-win anyways. Points aren’t really an option,” Dillon said. “I mean, there’s one guy that made it on points maybe last year. … So it’s kind of a must-win to make a good season, so I don’t think anything really changes truthfully on the points side.”