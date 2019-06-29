Austin Dillon tops Kevin Harvick for Chicagoland Cup pole
Dillon went out midway through Saturday’s qualifying session but his average lap speed of 176.263 mph was enough to hang on to the end and claim the pole for Sunday’s Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway.
It’s the third pole of the year for Dillon and sixth of his career.
“I had a good meeting between first and second practice (Saturday) and had a good idea what we wanted to make changes on, we were able to make them and the car was fast,” Dillon said. “I’m pretty proud of these guys.
“It’s our third pole this year, we just need to translate it to the race. We’ve had four really bad weeks of getting wrecked and having random stuff happening. We need a good run and this is a good way to start it.
“I know no pole-winner has won this race. I hope we can change that this weekend.”
Kevin Harvick ended up second (176.091 mph) and Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing teammate, Daniel Hemric, was third (175.959 mph), which could be another good sign for the organization.
“I feel good about it. I feel that we have a car that drives good,” Dillon said. “We’ve made some good adjustments and got all out of our car we could.”
Jimmie Johnson qualified fourth and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.
Finishing the top 10 starters: Clint Bowyer, Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.
1
3
Chevrolet
30.636
176.263
2
4
Ford
30.666
0.030
176.091
3
8
Chevrolet
30.689
0.053
175.959
4
48
Chevrolet
30.738
0.102
175.678
5
1
Chevrolet
30.759
0.123
175.558
6
14
Ford
30.783
0.147
175.421
7
34
Ford
30.788
0.152
175.393
8
88
Chevrolet
30.824
0.188
175.188
9
11
Toyota
30.837
0.201
175.114
10
12
Ford
30.841
0.205
175.092
11
24
Chevrolet
30.869
0.233
174.933
12
2
Ford
30.881
0.245
174.865
13
9
Chevrolet
30.916
0.280
174.667
14
42
Chevrolet
30.932
0.296
174.576
15
10
Ford
30.938
0.302
174.543
16
6
Ford
30.940
0.304
174.531
17
18
Toyota
30.967
0.331
174.379
18
19
Toyota
30.974
0.338
174.340
19
22
Ford
31.037
0.401
173.986
20
13
Chevrolet
31.067
0.431
173.818
21
20
Toyota
31.070
0.434
173.801
22
36
Ford
31.084
0.448
173.723
23
47
Chevrolet
31.155
0.519
173.327
24
38
Ford
31.167
0.531
173.260
25
21
Ford
31.170
0.534
173.244
26
17
Ford
31.184
0.548
173.166
27
43
Chevrolet
31.194
0.558
173.110
28
37
Chevrolet
31.253
0.617
172.783
29
41
Ford
31.287
0.651
172.596
30
95
Toyota
31.346
0.710
172.271
31
32
Ford
31.452
0.816
171.690
32
15
Chevrolet
31.513
0.877
171.358
33
52
Chevrolet
31.641
1.005
170.665
34
00
Chevrolet
31.702
1.066
170.336
35
51
Ford
31.901
1.265
169.274
36
77
Chevrolet
32.107
1.471
168.188
37
53
Chevrolet
32.126
1.490
168.088
38
27
Chevrolet
32.185
1.549
167.780