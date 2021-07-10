Austin Dillon to sub for Annett in JR Motorsports No. 1 Chevrolet in Atlanta Xfinity race

Michael Annett is out for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and will be replaced by Austin Dillon in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

RELATED: Weekend schedule

JRM announced that Annett is sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed on NBCSN that Annett had a leg injury that was keeping him out of the race. Annett was also forced to be replaced in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway.

There's a driver change today at @JRMotorsports. Team owner @DaleJr spoke about Michael Annett missing today's race with an injury, and who they're trying to get to fill in. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/znUYtaU0Ni — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 10, 2021

Dillon, a Cup Series regular, has one other Xfinity Series start this season, finishing 13th at Circuit of The Americas. He won the 2013 Xfinity Series championship before making the jump to NASCAR’s top division.

Entering Atlanta, Annett sits 10th in the Xfinity point standings — plus-67 on Brandon Brown for a playoff spot. He has one top five and eight top 10s this season. His lone series win came in 2019 in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.