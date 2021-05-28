Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Report
·1 min read
Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a former Coca-Cola 600 winner, having captured NASCAR’s longest race for his first Cup Series win in 2017.

RELATED: Practice results | Weekend schedule

Alex Bowman was the second fastest at 180.838 mph in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy. Kyle Larson took third on the speed chart with Erik Jones and Joey Logano rounding out the top five in order as the field tuned up for Sunday’s 600-miler (6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The 50-minute session marked the second consecutive week of practice for NASCAR’s top division, which has streamlined at-track time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The session was part of the fourth of a planned eight race weekends for the Cup Series where practice and qualifying are scheduled to be held.

Busch Pole Qualifying is scheduled Saturday at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Recommended Stories

  • TSA orders pipeline companies to disclose breaches after Colonial hack

    The new rule underscores Biden officials’ impatience with voluntary industry partnerships and nonbinding guidance.

  • Explainer: What to watch as Fed ramps up exploration of a digital dollar

    Federal Reserve officials recently have amped up the tone and tempo around their exploration of a digital version of the U.S. dollar, a high-stakes undertaking for the central bank backing the world's reserve currency. Last week Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued a rare public video to announce plans for a discussion paper on digital payments this summer, which will include the pros and cons associated with any U.S. central bank digital currency, or CBDC. He was followed on Monday by Governor Lael Brainard, who leads the Fed's efforts on financial stability and payment systems, laying out what risks may arise if the fast-developing digital payment space gets too fragmented.

  • Few veterans on hand in latest stage of Titans' offseason

    Instead, punter Brett Kern was the most senior member of the Tennessee Titans on the field Thursday in the first offseason practice open to reporters. Coach Mike Vrabel said he's focused on coaching the players on the field and sharing information with those that aren't for the defending AFC South champs in the third and final phase of the NFL offseason. “That’s the biggest thing that I’ve tried to explain to our football team whether it be about voluntary workouts or anything else that may come up, is that we have to respect each other’s personal decision to do what’s best for us and men like you,” Vrabel said.

  • Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

    Here is the schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck and ARCA Menards Series.

  • Coke 600 DFS Gems

    Kyle Busch needs practice and qualification to excel and he will get it ahead of the Coke 600. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Why was not a single player from an HBCU selected in the NFL draft? It's the scouting

    John Wooten and Will McClay are trying to start a scouting service to provide all 32 NFL teams more information and data about prospects from HBCUs.

  • Gloucester edge London Irish with penalty after time expires

    To the delight of those in The Shed, that famous stand now no longer masked by sheets of advertising and roaring once again, Billy Twelvetrees stepped up at Kingsholm with the clock in the red to land the match-winning penalty for Gloucester. "It was great from Billy, massive character to step up at the end and do that," said Gloucester head coach George Skivington. "I don't think it was our best performance, but those last two minutes were a real credit to where the players are in terms of managing pressure situations. I'm very proud of how they finished." For Gloucester a top-eight finish and qualification for the Champions Cup now remain on the cards, with the only concern for the hosts - and British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland - being a hand injury to Scotland centre Chris Harris. London Irish had not won in the Premiership since the end of March but came within a whisker of ending that drought, only for their own Champions Cup hopes for next season to suffer another major blow. "In sport, when you lose with the last kick of the game it leaves a bit of a numbness, and anger, and upset," admitted London Irish's director of rugby Declan Kidney. "If we didn't have those feelings then we shouldn't be in the dressing room."

  • Former NFL lineman doesn’t think Tebow will fit in a Taysom Hill role

    Though some have said Tebow could see action as a utility player with the Jaguars, former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody disagrees.

  • Chase Elliott says new spotter has ‘fit in with our team’

    Chase Elliott has cousin Trey Poole serving as his spotter after NASCAR suspended the team's regular spotter.

  • UCLA's Cody Riley and Chris Smith will test NBA draft waters; Jaime Jaquez will not

    UCLA's Cody Riley and Chris Smith are testing the waters for the NBA draft while preserving their college eligibility; Jaime Jaquez Jr. will return.

  • Tennis-Gauff embracing pressure and playing freer

    The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier with many predicting she was destined to become the dominant force in women's tennis. Gauff, seeded 24 at Roland Garros, will find herself in the spotlight again but says she will not be stressing. "I think I have been playing a lot freer, and I think you can see it while I'm on the court," Gauff, who won her first WTA claycourt title in Parma this month, told reporters.

  • Cuban baseball player defects in Florida

    One of Cuba's top baseball players, Cesar Prieto, has defected after arriving in Florida with the national team to compete in an Olympics qualifying tournament. "His decision, contrary to the commitment made to the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his teammates and other members of the delegation," Cuba's baseball federation said in a statement. The 22-year-old second baseman, who defected after arriving in Miami on Wednesday, is a strong hitter and considered one of Cuba's most promising young baseball talents.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • After spitting incident, Young, Hawks beat Knicks 105-94

    ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young wanted to make a big impression in his first trip to the playoffs. Shaking off an ugly spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night. Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 15,743, by far the largest of the season in Atlanta, the Hawks pulled ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

  • Nude streaker invades rain-soaked Nationals Park ... with a plan

    We had a slightly smarter idiot on the field this time.

  • Jusuf Nurkic with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets

    Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers) with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/27/2021

  • Aaron Gordon with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/27/2021

  • Is Stephen Curry worthy of the MVP award after missing playoffs?

    Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill debate the current state of the NBA MVP award. Warriors guard Stephen Curry is among three finalists despite his team narrowly missing the playoffs in the play-in tournament. Should award voters hold team records and playoff berths against MVP candidates or are we evolving away from those high standards? Hear the full conversation on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Devin Haney on Jorge Linares bout: 'This is my biggest test on paper'

    WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney talks 1-on-1 with Kevin Iole about his May 29 matchup vs. veteran Jorge Linares.

  • LeBron James, Lakers sound off on Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder

    LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not like Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder in mid-air in Game 3.