Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a former Coca-Cola 600 winner, having captured NASCAR’s longest race for his first Cup Series win in 2017.

RELATED: Practice results | Weekend schedule

Alex Bowman was the second fastest at 180.838 mph in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy. Kyle Larson took third on the speed chart with Erik Jones and Joey Logano rounding out the top five in order as the field tuned up for Sunday’s 600-miler (6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The 50-minute session marked the second consecutive week of practice for NASCAR’s top division, which has streamlined at-track time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The session was part of the fourth of a planned eight race weekends for the Cup Series where practice and qualifying are scheduled to be held.

Busch Pole Qualifying is scheduled Saturday at 11:05 a.m. ET.