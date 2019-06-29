Austin Dillon secures provisional Busch Pole Award at Chicagoland Austin Dillon zoomed to the provisional Busch Pole Award in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, capping off a speedy Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway. RELATED: Unofficial qualifying results Dillon's No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet clocked in with a 176.263 mph lap at the 1.5-mile venue, securing the provisional No. 1 starting spot for Sunday's […]

Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet clocked in with a 176.263 mph lap at the 1.5-mile venue, securing the provisional No. 1 starting spot for Sunday’s Camping World 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM). His third pole of the season was his first at Chicagoland and the sixth of his Monster Energy Series career.

Kevin Harvick is set to start second in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford after posting a 176.091 mph lap. Daniel Hemric, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch completed the top five.

Defending race winner Kyle Busch qualified 17th in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota.

The starting lineup will become official after all cars pass through pre-race inspection Sunday, which begins once the garage opens at 9 a.m. ET.

This story will be updated.