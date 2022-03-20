Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch collide at Atlanta

Yahoo Sports Videos

March Madness is in full swing and Scott Pianowski gets you set for the next round. Which teams are we backing in the Sweet 16? Scott picks three games including blue-bloods UCLA vs UNC battling Philadelphia. Can Providence keep proving the doubters wrong against Kansas? Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.