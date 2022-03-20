Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch collide at Atlanta
Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch collide at Atlanta Motor Speedway at the end of Stage 1 in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
Scott McLaughlin won at Texas Motor Speedway for his second consecutive IndyCar victory, while Jimmie Johnson placed a career-best sixth in IndyCar.
HAMPTON, Ga. — Fortunes turned in a heartbeat on a whale of a last-lap clash Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the new superspeedway nature of the 1.54-mile track throwing plenty of names into the mix. The name that rang out the loudest came from race winner William Byron, who landed Hendrick Motorsports’ third win […]
Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion finishes career-best sixth to move into top-10 in IndyCar points standings.
Here is a rundown of every incident from Sunday's XPEL 375 at Texas.
The “stacking pennies” mantra driver Corey LaJoie has professed over the years paid off Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Spire Motorsports driver cashed in at the newly configured quad oval by finishing fifth, his first career top-five result in the NASCAR Cup Series. LaJoie powered his No. 7 Chevrolet through the field late, avoiding […]
Noah Gragson hits the wall hard in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Kaulig Racing No. 16.
Ross Chastain breaks down his performance after finishing second in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecks while leading Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and collects Austin Cindric and others in the process.
Superspeedway racing on a 1.5-mile track provided more lead changes but also many accidents, leaving some drivers frustrated.
See the full results from William Byron's win in Sunday's Cup Series race at the newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.
