Austin Dillon takes provisional pole for Cup race at Chicagoland

JOLIET, Illinois – Austin Dillon on Saturday won the provisional pole for Sunday’s Camping World 400 NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet paced the 38-car field with a best lap of 176.263 mph.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“You don’t usually see a guy that was 21st or 25th in both practice sessions jump up to the pole,” said Dillon, who was actually 29th and 23rd in the two practices. “It was a good lap.

“I don’t think a pole-sitter has ever won here. But I’m good with it. It’s a fast car either way. I’m happy. If we just make the right adjustments tomorrow and put ourselves in a great position, we’ve got a good pit stall.”

It’s Dillon’s third pole of the season, having also grabbed the top spot at Fontana and Talladega.

Kevin Harvick (176.091 mph) is slated to start Sunday’s race alongside Dillon on the front row.

Dillon’s teammate, Daniel Hemric (175.959 mph), and Jimmie Johnson (175.678) will share Row 2, while Kurt Busch (175.558) and Clint Bowyer (175.421) will be on Row 3.

Michael McDowell (175.393) and Alex Bowman (175.188) will start on Row 4, and Denny Hamlin (175.114) and Ryan Blaney (175.092) make up Row 5.

Because cars were impounded after qualifying, the full qualifying results will not be released until after Sunday morning’s inspection.

Follow @JerryBonkowski